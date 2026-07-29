Please help with funds for my Dads dental

My Dad is disabled and is NOT able to work. His blood pressure remains high even though the doctor has him on 2 different blood pressure meds lisinopril and metoprolol Dad just found out that he needed over $14,000 in dental work. His blood pressure meds keep him dry mouth ruining his teeth, but if he gets off the blood pressure medicines it could give him a stroke., He's tried different meds but they all have bad side effects. He has already lost 6 teeth. Please help my Dad by donating to his fund raiser to help him pay his dental.