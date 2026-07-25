Please help with expenses due to medical costs





Support Bonnie’s Medical Care

Hello,

I’m Bonnie, and I’m facing health challenges with mastoiditis and a mental health crisis. These conditions require ongoing treatment, specialist visits, tests, and possibly surgery.

The medical expenses, along with everyday costs like housing and groceries, have become overwhelming. I’m doing all I can to work and focus on recovery, but I need help.

Any donation or simply sharing this message would mean so much and help me get through this difficult time.

Thank you for your kindness and support.

With gratitude,

Bonnie

Breakdown $1600 back rent, $300 for electric, $300 oil for hot water, and $300 for groceries and medicine.