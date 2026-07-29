Please help while I recover from heart attack

Hi, my name is Dan. On Feb 24th I had heart attack while at work. I was gone about 3-4 minutes. Was in hospital for two weeks, and been out of work since the heart attack. Im currently doing cardiac pt 3 times a week. Before all this happened I was having problems with walking too. They think may be tied to blood clots. More testing and pt will be needed. So I’m asking for help while this is all going on to help with rent, bills and food. Thank you in advance for all help!! 🙏