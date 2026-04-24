Please help

I don't normally ask for help, but circumstances have led me here. About three years ago, I had triple bypass surgery. Three arteries were 97% blocked. I had gone to the ER for an unrelated reason, and doctors discovered the blockage. I believe God was looking down upon me that day!





After a few months of recovery, I tried returning to work, but discovered that there were issues from the surgery. My left lung kept filling with fluid, and eventually I had to have a tube surgically inserted into my lung for drainage purposes. This went on for about 7 months.





I tried returning to work, but discovered that I could no longer perform my job. I was constantly out of breath and began passing out once or twice daily, along with high blood pressure. At one point it was 200 over 100!





I've been through physical therapy, counseling for depression from all of this, and tried returning to work several times. Unfortunately, I've been let go from several jobs due to health and safety concerns.





I've filed for disability this past September, but I'm still going through the review process. So for the past 8 months or so, I've had no income. I've used up all of my retirement and investment funds, all savings, etc. I am receiving food assistance currently, and I have medicaid. A family member has been helping me with utilities, but I just recently discovered that they went through all of their savings by helping me.





If you've made it this far, here's what I'm praying for. I'm about to be evicted, my utilities are going to be terminated, and on top of that my bank account is overdrawn by roughly $200. I'm asking for your help to get me through the next couple months so I don't lose everything. I owe about $30,000 total from medical bills and unpaid rent/utilities, but I'm requesting just enough to get me through until my disability comes through. I appreciate any help you can give, and I'm even willing to pay back any donations if I'm able!





Thank you kindly for reading my story, and any assistance you can provide.