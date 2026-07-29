Please help us!

Hi, my name is Ariell, and asking for help is not something I ever imagined I would have to do.





Over the last couple of years, my family has experienced several major hardships. In 2024, I lost my husband unexpectedly. Since then, I have been doing everything I can to move forward and provide for my children while rebuilding our lives.





I work as a CNA and take pride in caring for others. I am not avoiding work—in fact, I worked 94 hours during my last pay period to try to stay ahead of my bills and responsibilities. Despite my efforts, a combination of financial setbacks, including a wage garnishment and other unexpected expenses, has left me struggling to catch up.





At this time, I am approximately $1,400 short on rent. I have income coming in and am continuing to work, but I need help bridging the gap to keep my family financially stable during this difficult season.





This is a temporary hardship, not a permanent situation. I am committed to working hard, supporting my family, and getting back on my feet. I’m simply asking for a helping hand while I navigate these challenges.





Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward rent and housing expenses. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would be greatly appreciated.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your prayers, and for any support you can provide. Your kindness means more than words can express.





With gratitude,





Ariell



