Please help us we lost everything in Venezuela

I am writing this with all my heart: WE NEED HELP. My family and I have lost everything, including our humble home. We live in San Felipe, in the state of Yaracuy, Venezuela. No aid is reaching us, and the road has been blocked today; we need to get to Colombia, but we have nothing—no clothes, no food. We are issuing this call for help; it is a desperate plea. If you can help with clothing, my aunt in the United States can receive it, as we have no way to get home deliveries here. Please, we need help with medicine and food. We need them. The earthquake took away dear friends and family members in Caracas, and we are now living in despair as we look for someone to lend us a hand so we can escape this nightmare. We believe in a God who does not abandon us, and we know that everything will turn out fine. God bless you