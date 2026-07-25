Please help us to rebuild our lives after eviction

Our need for funds comes from a series of life-changing events that happened in a short period of time. I was diagnosed with calcified meningioma brain tumors while also managing degenerative disc disease, diabetes, autism, and other health challenges. As my health declined, Jason became my full-time caregiver and began looking for work he could do from home so he could continue caring for me. We were later evicted from our apartment and moved to Texas to stay with Jason's family. During the move, we lost our health insurance and food assistance.





Right now, we are asking for help to rebuild our lives and regain stability. The funds we receive will go directly toward reliable transportation and auto insurance, which would make it possible for me to get to medical appointments and for Jason to have more job opportunities. Having dependable transportation would also help us work toward moving to Searcy, Arkansas, where we can be closer to my mom and brother Jeremy, access better healthcare, and have a stronger support system. Most importantly, this support would help us create a stable home where we can bring our sweet baby boy kitty, Umbra, back home and finally have our little family together again.