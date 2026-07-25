Please Help Us Support Megan and Her Children

Life can change in an instant, and right now our dear friend Megan and her family are facing an incredibly difficult and unexpected season.





After a sudden accident at home this past weekend, Megan is currently receiving intensive medical care and has a long road of recovery ahead. As her family focuses on being by her side, they are also navigating the emotional and financial challenges that come with such a life-altering situation.





Megan is a proud mother, loyal friend, and someone who has always shown up for others with kindness, strength, and love. This week should have been filled with celebrations for her children, with her daughter celebrating a birthday, and her son preparing to graduate high school… but instead, the family is carrying an unimaginable weight during what should be joyful milestones.





We are coming together as a community to help ease some of the burdens ahead. Donations will go toward medical expenses, long-term care needs, household costs, and supporting her children during this incredibly difficult time.

any funds that are donated are going to Megan‘s mother, Chris Truex, who is overseeing her care and the logistics of life that are coming along with such an unexpected incident. Many things most would never initially think of.





If you are able to give, no matter the amount, it would mean so much to Megan and her family. And if you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this page and keeping them in your thoughts and prayers.





Thank you for surrounding this family with love, support, and hope.