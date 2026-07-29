Please help us stay safe

Id like to introduce myself and share a small part of our story. My children and I flead domestic and family violence. They witnessed their father try to kill me and go to prison for 2 years. They're was so much more that it's hard to explain. It was horrific what we went through for years. I have 3 boys and three girls, ages 6 to 18. I am beyond greatful for them. It was not easy, i would drive 4 hours to keep a job in this town just to save money to get our home. We moved to this very safe town 2 years ago thankfully. Sadly I fell behind on my rent . For sad and out of my control reasons. Snow, car issues and minor illness i got behind and ive been praying and working as hard as I possibly can. I work as much as two people because i am a single mother. We really just need a little help to keep us safe and away from abuse. This tiny town we live in has taken us in like family. I can't find that anywhere else. We are blessed. Yet we don't have other family that could help us. So please please if you can spare anything to help us keep our home. Please do.





With love, and sincerity,

Samantha