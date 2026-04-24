PLEASE HELP US STAY IN OUR HOME

I am currently facing eviction and urgently trying to raise funds to keep my family in our home.

Due to financial hardship and falling behind on rent, I now have a judgment for possession and am at risk of losing our housing. I am actively trying to resolve the situation, but I need immediate help to cover overdue rent and prevent my children from being displaced.

This situation has been incredibly stressful, especially because it affects my children directly. My goal is simple: to keep a stable home for them while I continue working and applying for additional support and long-term solutions.

The total amount owed is approximately $4,447.25, which includes rent and court-related fees. Any funds raised will go directly toward:

Overdue rent to stop eviction proceedings Associated court costs and fees fees for money orders (as it needs to be a money order to pay in person) Keeping stable housing for my children

I am also working with local resources and exploring every possible option to maintain housing, but the timeline is urgent and I need immediate support to avoid displacement.

If you are able to donate, share, or support in any way, it would make a real difference for my family during this difficult time. Even small contributions or shares help us move closer to stability.

Thank you for taking the time to read and support us.



