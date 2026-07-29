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Please Help Us Save Our Sweet Girl Lilo

Goal$1,432 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAmanda Kessenich klobas

Please Help Us Save Our Sweet Girl Lilo

Please Help Us Save Our Sweet Girl


It breaks my heart that I'm even having to write this.


Our beautiful 6-year-old spayed French Bulldog is more than just a pet. She is family. She has been by our side through some of the hardest moments of our lives, always offering unconditional love, comfort, and happiness.


Recently, she developed a mass on her leg that has now opened up. She is in pain and urgently needs veterinary treatment. We have already taken her to the vet and have an estimate for the care she needs, but the cost is far beyond what our family can afford right now.


This year has already brought more heartbreak than we ever imagined. We have lost two beloved animals, and the grief has been overwhelming. We are still trying to heal from those losses, and the thought of losing another member of our family is almost unbearable.


We have been told that if we can't afford her treatment, surrendering her may be our only option. We simply cannot imagine saying goodbye to her that way. She deserves the chance to heal, and we desperately want to keep her in the home where she is loved every single day.


Asking for help is one of the hardest things we've ever had to do, but today we are putting our pride aside for her.


If you are able to donate, no matter how small the amount, it will go directly toward her veterinary care. Every dollar brings us one step closer to getting her the treatment she needs. And if donating isn't possible, sharing our story could help us reach someone who can.


Please help us give our sweet girl the chance to keep wagging her tail, giving kisses, and making memories with the family who loves her so much.


From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for reading our story, for your prayers, your kindness, your generosity, and for giving us hope when we need it most.😭💔🙏🙏

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