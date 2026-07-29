Please help us save our home

Hi, my name is Penny Zimmer and am asking for help to save our home. I am raising 3 of my grandchildren which the youngest has Downs Syndrome. We fell behind on property taxes with my husband having to retire early with medical problems. I cannot work due to disabilities but unable to collect ssi. We have also bought a car which was a lemon. After putting over $4,000 dollars and to find out a few months later it needed another $2,000 worth of work, we gave up on it. We have lived here for 17 years and its the only place my grandchildren have ever called home. I have also just had emergency surgery for acute diverticulitis. I have an ileostomy right now and am waiting to see if it can be reversed. Please, if you can help with just a little bit, it would help tremendously!