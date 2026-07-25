Please Help Us Replace Our Old Roof

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Supporters,





We're reaching out with humble hearts to ask for help with an unexpected need. Our home's roof has reached the point where it needs to be replaced. We have been doing everything we can to save for this expense, but the cost of a new roof is more than we can manage on our own. That's why we're asking for support through this campaign.





Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward replacing our roof and protecting our home. If you're unable to give financially, sharing this campaign with others would mean just as much. Your kindness, generosity, and prayers are deeply appreciated. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for helping us during this challenging time. Your support will make a lasting difference for our family.