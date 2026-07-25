Please Help Us Rebuild Our Lives

People often say most Americans are only one paycheck away from homelessness/financial crisis. I never imagined I’d become one of them.

I am a single physically disabled mother doing everything I can to care for my autistic son and disabled daughter with mental health issues. We are struggling to survive on just $575 a month. We live in a barely livable RV that desperately needs repairs, and every day is a challenge. Despite working tirelessly to provide for them, our resources simply aren't enough. Your support will help us create a safer, more stable home, cover basic living expenses, and give my children the security and hope they deserve. Every donation, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to a fresh start. If you aren't able to donate, sharing our story would mean more than you know.