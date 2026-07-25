Please help us pay back rent to avoid eviction

Many of you have known us for years, decades and even for life. All of us have been through hardships of every kind! Randy and I have somehow survived throughout the almost 20 years we’ve been together, with support from you: family, friends and music fans— by attending our performances and giving us financial help.





Since 2020, when the world practically halted due to the pandemic policies of lockdown and having to deal with extremely limited work opportunities, we fell very far behind in our rent. We initially owed $17,000. We did get a couple of grants from two charitable organizations, but the remaining $7,616.78 is now causing our landlord (MEDA- Mission Economic Development Agency) through the property manager, to serve us a formal announcement to pay the balance due to them or face legal action.





We tried to apply for assistance once more, from one of the charities but we were turned down.





We’re still just keeping our heads above water with our rent which increases every year, along with food and fuel costs, utilities and other necessary expenses to do our business of performing and teaching students in a studio location.

Work income has decreased due to this slowed economy and even with social security there’s not much left at the end of the month.





We pray that there’s an upturn in the economy and our prospects, but until then we are threatened with eviction if we don’t pay this outstanding debt.





So we are humbly asking for any help you can give us to stay in our small home and continue to live and work here. Randy and I are so grateful for the gifts of music we were given. We have worked hard to keep developing them throughout our lives.





May you be blessed as well by our Creator as we have, no matter what comes in this life. You are the beauty of this world!

With so much love,

Gigi and Randy Lee