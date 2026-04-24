PLEASE help us keep our power on

Hello everyone!





We are a family of 9, with another on the way.





My husband works and I stay home. Back in November we moved into a home for rent and it came with very unexpected energy bills, along with the normal monthly bills - that we’ve been having an incredible time keeping up with. We’ve tried agencies to help us, family, friends; but no where is able to help with such a large bill and now we are due to be shut off Monday or Tuesday this upcoming week. We tried an installment plan, but even that was such a high amount that they cancelled because we couldn’t keep up with it.





i just spent almost an hour on the phone with the electric company begging them to work with us but they refused. We finally were able to talk to someone who recommended bankruptcy and we are hopefully going to have the money to file this Monday but the lawyer said they’re about a week or two out from filing. So they can have us turned on, but that’ll be weeks without any electric and with us having 7 children, that just isn’t doable.





We hate to even bring it here and understand that we should’ve done something about this so long ago, but we thought if we just paid what we could, they’d see our good faith and would work with us.





Im in the works of getting a part time job and my husband is seeking a second job so that we can make ends meet until we get on the assisted housing program, but please if anyone can help any way to avoid us being shut off we would be forever grateful ❤️