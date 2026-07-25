Please Help Us Keep Our House

Heath and Traci have spent life pouring into others through photography, small businesses, ministry, mentoring and serving our community. We have always tried to be the one helping when someone else was struggling. Today, we are in a place where we have to swallow our pride -- to ask for help for our family.





Due to a series of financial hardships and setbacks, our family is facing the very real possibility of losing our home to foreclosure. We are fighting with everything we have to keep a roof over our heads and preserve the place our family calls home. Over the last year we have cut every expense, saved every penny and worked every job. We are now past the realistic possibility of saving our home on our own.





We need money to catch up and stop the foreclosure process. This is not easy to share, but pride doesn’t keep a family housed — community does. We now have the ability to manage our payments if we can only get the past due amount covered quickly.





If you know us at all, you know we believe deeply in people helping people, loving your neighbor, and showing up in hard moments. If you feel led to give, no amount is too small. Even sharing this fundraiser and praying for our family means more than you know. We are praying for yours too!







