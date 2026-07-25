Please help us keep our home

We fell upon hard times at the beginning of the year and due to medical issues and loss of a job we became behind on our mortgage. Now we face foreclosure in less than a month. My husband and I have been trying everything to come up with the money, but we can't do it on our own and we are so scared. My mother is retired and lives with us. It's been my goal to take care of her. We also rescue birds and we don't want to lose our home and all over beloved rescue babies their home that we promised them would be their last home. Please please help us.