Please Help Us Keep Our Home

I desperately need your help to save our family home from foreclosure.

I know this is a huge ask, and it’s shamefully difficult to put this out there, but I’ve run out of options. This is a desperate call for help.

Our Situation:

• We’ve been facing financial hardship due to job loss, medical (heart attack), divorce,

• We’re 12 months behind on our mortgage payments

• We need $20,000.00 to catch up and stop the foreclosure process

• Our foreclosure date is coming up I have to go back to court July and tell them my plans. if I can’t pay they will take it

What We’ve Tried:

• We’ve contacted our lender and tried to work out a plan

• We’ve cut all unnecessary expenses

• But we still can’t make up the difference

How This Help Will Be Used:

• $20,000.00 for mortgage payments to catch up

• I’m not sure bc I dnt have any money to get help for legal fees if needed

• Remaining funds for [4,000.00 for living expenses during this crisis]

Why This

• My granddaughter lives with me and her sister visit us and spend time with us since their parents divorced

• This is our only stable place to live

• We’re a family that has always paid our bills

• Losing this home would be devastating and she would have to go to a different school and she wouldn’t be able to see her siblings

We’re Not Asking Without Reason:

We’ve been responsible homeowners/workers/community members] for 30 years We never expected to face this, but circumstances changed drastically. We’re committed to getting back on track and want to honor our mortgage obligation.

Please:

• Donate whatever you can, even $5 helps

• Share this campaign with friends, family, and on social media

• Contact us if you have resources or advice for foreclosure prevention

I’m so sorry to have to ask for this. Thank you for reading, and thank you for any help you can give.