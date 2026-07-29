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Please Help Us Keep Our Home

Goal$2,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMonica Madrid

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jose Madrid

Please Help Us Keep Our Home

To anyone reading this,

I’m reaching out with a heavy heart, asking for help during one of the hardest times my family has ever faced.

For the past two years, my family and I have been going through ongoing hardship. A few years ago, I lost my mom. We used our savings to give her the proper burial she deserved, believing we would be able to recover financially afterward. But just one day after laying her to rest, our landlord of 10 years told us we had only 10 days to move out because the house had been sold.

We didn’t know our tenant rights at the time, so we did what we were told. With nowhere to go, we spent what we had left on hotel rooms. When that ran out, there were nights we had no choice but to sleep in our car.

During that time, I couldn’t properly grieve my mom. My focus was on my kids and where we would sleep each night. The stress and pain pushed me into a deep depression. There were so many nights I cried just looking at my children, feeling like I was failing them.

About a year later, I knew I had to find strength again—for my kids. I went back to work, and my husband and I worked hard to save. After months of effort, we were finally able to move into an apartment and start rebuilding our lives.

But shortly after, I had to stop working when I gained custody of my grandson. My husband was working a good job, and things were stable for a while, but work slowed down and he was eventually let go. That loss hit us hard and brought us right back to the edge.

Now, we are facing eviction. Our 5-day notice has already expired, and we are just waiting to be served court papers. In just a few days, we could be out on the streets again.

We are trying everything we can to come up with the rent and late fees so we can keep our home. This is why I am humbly asking for help. Any donation, no matter how small, would mean the world to us. Even prayers and sharing our story can make a difference.

We are not giving up—we are just asking for a little help to get through this moment.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can give.

With gratitude,

The Madrid Family

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