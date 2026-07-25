Please Help Us Keep Our Dogs and Find Shelter

My name is Kristen, and I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask others for help. Right now, I am facing a housing crisis and trying to keep myself, my partner, and our three dogs safe.





We are doing everything we can to get back on our feet, but the cost of housing, transportation, food, and basic necessities has become more than we can manage. Our dogs are family, and giving them up is not something we want to do. They have been our comfort and emotional support through some of the hardest times of our lives.





The funds raised will be used for:





- Emergency housing and move-in expenses.

- Pet-friendly accommodations.

- Food and basic necessities for us and our dogs.

- Transportation costs to appointments, housing opportunities, and work.

- Laundry, hygiene items, and other essential expenses while we get back on our feet.





Asking for help is difficult for me, but I know that sometimes everyone needs a helping hand. Any amount, no matter how small, will make a difference. If you're unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser with others would mean the world to us.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any kindness and support you can offer. We are working toward a fresh start and are incredibly grateful for every person who helps us get there.