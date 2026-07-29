Please help us in this time of need

Hi everyone,

It is with heavy hearts that we share the unexpected passing of our beloved brother Jason. This loss has deeply impacted our family, and we are trying to navigate both the emotional pain and the financial burden that comes with funeral and memorial expenses.

Jason was a loving brother, uncle, nephew, father, son, etc who touched so many lives with his kindness, strength, and love. He meant the world to everyone who knew him, and we want to give him the peaceful and respectful farewell he deserves.

Unfortunately, the costs of funeral services, burial/cremation, transportation, and other related expenses have become more than our family can manage alone during this difficult time.

We are asking for help raising $7,500 to cover:

Funeral and memorial service expenses

Burial or cremation costs

Transportation and preparation expenses

Support for the family during this time of loss

Any donation, no matter the amount, would mean so much to our family. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser and keeping our family in your thoughts and prayers would also be greatly appreciated.

Thank you for your love, support, and kindness as we honor Jason's memory.

With gratitude,

Jay and family...

Thank you...