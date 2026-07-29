Please help us help Mary Jane

Hope you are all doing well. We've had Mary Jane for 12 years now, she is one month younger than my daughter Emilia, so they have literally grown up together. Mary Jane has a tumor growing on her stomach, we have been monitoring it but a few days ago it erupted. We rushed her to urgent care and they gave her antibiotics, pain medication and sent her home to let the medication work. We are asking for help to get blood work and scans done to see if surgery is possible. The doctor also said she might have a murmur but until we do the blood work and scans we can't be certain. They think the tumor is breast cancer but need the test to confirm what he thinks is the cause. We need help getting her the proper care she needs. If you can spare anything we will be forever in your debt. Mary Jane is not just our pet she is family. I know we all have hardships but how can I explain to my daughter that I can't afford to help her baby. God will guide us through this but sometimes we have to ask for help. So if you can help please find it in your heart to help Mary Jane we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.