Please help us help Casey





Hey everyone,





My brother Casey is in the hospital in Fargo right now fighting a life threatening heart infection. It started on his heart valve and has spread to his lungs. He’s getting strong IV antibiotics around the clock and the doctors are doing everything they can to keep him stable. It’s been a scary and stressful time for all of us. He is having a hard time with ICU fatigue and isn’t making the best choices for himself so we really need to be here to protect him.





We’ve been staying close by so we can be there for him every day. Because his hospital stay has gone longer than we expected and there is no projected discharge I’ve had to miss work and we’re covering hotel costs, gas, and meals on top of everything else. It’s adding up fast and isn’t sustainable.

Right now we’re just focused on being there for my brother while he gets the care he needs. Any help with food, hotel, gas, or helping cover some of my missed pay would make a huge difference for us.

Your donations will go straight toward:

Hotel or lodging while we’re in Fargo Gas and travel Groceries and meals

We’re so grateful for any support — whether it’s a donation, sharing this page, or even just keeping us in your thoughts. Every bit helps us stay by his side during this tough stretch. I’ll try to post updates here when I can.

Thank you so much for anything you’re able to do. It really means a lot to our family right now.





We just want to make sure he knows he is loved and life is worth living



