Please help us give this sweet boy a chance ❤️

I honestly don't even know where to start.





When I found him, my heart just broke. He was lying there with this huge growth on his leg. I can't imagine how long he's been living with it or how much pain he's been in every single day.





We took him to the vet as soon as we could. They told us it's a very serious skin tumor that most likely started as canine papilloma. Sadly, because it has grown so much, it's now affecting his paw and can't be ignored anymore. He needs treatment as soon as possible.





The hardest part is that he's such a kind dog.





Even though he's hurting, he doesn't complain. He lets people come close, he looks at you with these gentle eyes, and all he wants is a little kindness. It's impossible not to fall in love with him.





I couldn't leave him behind knowing he needed help.





He's safe with the vet now, but the bills are more than I can manage by myself. There will be tests, treatment, and most likely surgery. I want to give him every chance to recover, but I really need your help.





If you can spare even a few dollars, it would mean so much to him. Every donation, no matter how small, gets us closer to giving him the care he deserves.





And if you aren't able to donate, please consider sharing his story. Sometimes one share reaches the right person and changes everything.





He has already suffered enough.





Now he just needs people to stand by him.





Thank you so much for reading his story and for caring. It truly means more than I can put into words.





With hope,





❤️



