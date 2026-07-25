Please help us get water!

Hi. After many years of struggling I was able to get my own home. It's a fixer upper but we were making it work. My husband is disabled so it falls in me to work full time and do repairs as I can. We have been here a year and we still don't have running water. We need a water heater and about 20 ft of pex installed. I was diagnosed with multiple myeloma and it has haulted my progress. I'm struggling to work enough to pay the mortgage let alone get ahead and attempt to repair the water. If you can help at all it would be beyond appreciated.