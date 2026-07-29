Please Help us Get Our Family Vehicle On the Road

This year has tested our young family in ways we never expected — and right now, we’re facing a crisis that’s affecting the safety and daily life of our newborn daughter and energetic son. My husband Austin and I are doing everything we can to provide a stable, safe home for our two little ones. But a string of unexpected setbacks has left us without a reliable family vehicle at the worst possible time. Here’s what happened: Earlier this year on Valentines Day, Austin used his tax return to buy a second vehicle so I have something for emergencies, just in case, as well as getting out of the house with our kids during the day. Just one week later, the transmission failed. We were grateful for family who stepped in to help with those repairs. Then, our beautiful daughter was born at the end of March. Two weeks after her arrival, Austin underwent surgery to repair a ruptured eardrum. On that very same day — while Austin was in the recovery room — our trusted Suburban broke down completely while I was out waiting with both children. Since then, Austin has been working on the Suburban while still healing from surgery. We’ve poured what little extra money we had into parts and tools, but our mechanic has now confirmed the worst: the engine has failed and needs to be replaced or rebuilt. Right now, our family of four is squeezed into a small two-door car. Fitting two car seats, a stroller, diaper bag, and everything else we need for two young children is incredibly difficult and unsafe for daily life. We’re limited in what we can do — doctor appointments, grocery runs, family visits — and the stress is weighing on all of us. We’re a hardworking young family who would rather fix this ourselves, but after medical bills, a new baby, previous repairs, and Austin’s recovery time, we simply don’t have the funds to cover a full engine repair on our own.





How the money will be used: Engine rebuild or replacement





Necessary parts and labor





Any related repairs to get the Suburban road-ready and safe for our kids





We’ve chosen the $5000 goal because it’s the realistic amount we need to get this done. Every single dollar goes directly toward the repair — and we will post regular updates with photos, mechanic quotes, and receipts so you can see exactly how your donation is helping. This isn’t just about a vehicle. It’s about giving our newborn and son the safety and stability they deserve. It’s about reducing the daily stress so we can focus on being the best parents possible instead of worrying about breakdowns. If you’re able to donate anything — even $10 or $25 — it will make a real difference. And if you can’t donate, please consider sharing this page with your friends and family, it would mean the world to us.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can offer during this tough season. We’re incredibly grateful for every bit of kindness. With hope and gratitude,





Marina, Austin, our son & our newborn daughter.





Fort Worth, TX