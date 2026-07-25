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please Help Us Get Back on the Road to Serve Our C

Goal$5,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byRenda Nunez

Fundraiser funds will be received by Casey Nunez

please Help Us Get Back on the Road to Serve Our C

We are reaching out today with a heart full of heavy humility. We live a quiet life in the woods between Picayune and Poplarville, living on a fixed income, but we have always found a way to make it work.

Yesterday, that changed. The van we rely on for everything—from our own essential medical appointments to our mission of serving this community—had its engine burn up. It had over 200,000 miles on it, and we are proud to say that a massive portion of those miles were clocked helping others.

Those who know us know that we have dedicated our lives to being there when it matters most:

 Disaster Response: From assessing damage after storms to performing welfare checks on neighbors who are cut off from help. Just days ago, following the recent flooding, we were out performing a welfare check on an elderly couple who were left stranded when the road washed out.

 Animal Rescue: Working tirelessly to save, transport, and care for animals that have been displaced or abandoned.

 Community Outreach: Delivering food to needy families and supporting local food pantries to ensure our neighbors don't go hungry.

The impact of this breakdown is immediate and heart-wrenching. Today, we were scheduled to meet with a family to provide search volunteers with critical supplies—mosquito repellent and N95 masks to protect them from the harsh Sahara dust. Because of this incident, we are stranded 18 miles from town and unable to respond.

This work requires us to be ready to move at the flip of a switch when an unannounced disaster or a sudden crisis calls. Now, that ability is gone. We are devastated knowing that we cannot be there for the people and animals who rely on us when they are at their most vulnerable.

Right now, we are effectively cut off. Without a vehicle, we cannot make it to our own necessary medical appointments, secure basic supplies, or fulfill the commitments we have made to those who rely on us for help.

We are a couple of great faith. We believe in miracles, and we believe that there are "earth angels" out there who will step forward to help us get out of this nightmare. We have never been the type to ask for help; we have spent our lives being the ones who show up. But today, we have to swallow our pride and ask for a miracle.

We are raising funds to replace our vehicle with a reliable, used van. This won’t just be a way for us to get to the doctor—it will be a way for us to get back on the road and back to the work that matters: saving animals and supporting our neighbors.

If you can spare anything, no matter how small, it will help us get back on our feet. If you can’t donate, please consider sharing our story. It means the world to us just to know we aren't fighting this alone.

Thank you for your kindness and your support.


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