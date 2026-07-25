Please help us get back on our feet

This is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to write because asking for help doesn’t come naturally to me. But we’ve reached a point where we simply can’t do this alone anymore.

I work over 50 hours every week, giving everything I have to provide for my family. Even with all those hours, it feels like we’re constantly falling further behind. By the time payday comes, our account is already negative again. We’re not looking for a handout—we’re asking for a chance to catch our breath.

Not long ago, we were homeless. Through a lot of hard work and determination, we were able to move into an old camper. It isn’t much, and it needs a lot of repairs that we simply can’t afford, but it’s a roof over our heads. For that, we’re incredibly grateful.

This year brought challenges we never saw coming. My partner became seriously ill and was admitted to the ICU multiple times. During those hospital stays, bills piled up while our income couldn’t keep up. Desperate to stay afloat, we took out a high-interest loan. At the time, it felt like our only option. Looking back, it has become one of the biggest financial burdens we’ve ever faced. The payments are so overwhelming that we’re struggling just to keep food on the table, pay our bills, and hold onto what little stability we’ve managed to build.

We aren’t asking for a luxury or an easy life. We’re asking for help breaking free from a cycle that feels impossible to escape. Any donation—no matter how small—will go toward paying down our high-interest debt, catching up on essential bills, and making our camper a safer place to live.

If you’re unable to donate, simply sharing our story would mean more than you know.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your kindness, prayers, support, or donation could truly change the direction of our lives.