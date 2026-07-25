Please help us from being homeless. Please.

Hello! I feel so ashamed having to ask for help. But with the way these tornadoes have been, it's not safe sleeping outside anymore. My husband, our 5 year old furbaby Daisea and myself have been homeless for almost 3 years now. We have literally been through it all together. We are actively looking for work but no go. We get GA so when the government finally opened back up and we started getting back pay for GA we were able to use the $1132.00 check to buy a $900.00 camper. Trusted the family member who we purchased it from and now we know, we need windows, a door! New roof and tires needed bad. So now we don't have money to fix the main stuff so that we can move in. We're still in the streets. If u can't help financially please say a prayer for us. God bless you! 🙏❤️ My cash app is $kansascity87