Please help us finish 3 classrooms for 60 pupils.

Greetings, I'm Raymond Sylvester from Christian Anointed School in Accra,Ghana.





We have started building this 3 Classroom Block for 60 pupils,but we need your help to finish it.We have run out of funds.





Please, the walls are up, the children need a roof,Ceiling,doors, windows, floor tiles, furniture,light, and learning materials.





Please, kindly watch the VIDEO and donate today any amount.





Your gift builds more than walls,but it builds our FUTURE GENERATION.Please share this with friends. God richly bless you.











