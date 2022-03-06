Please help us finish 3 classrooms for 60 puplis

Greetings please, My name is Raymond Sylvester from Christian Anointed School in Accra, Ghana





We have started building the 3 classrooms block for 60 pupils but we need your help to finish it because we are out of funds before we could finish.





Your donation will help us

1.Complete the walls, roofing, and flooring

2.Install doors and windows for proper ventilation and security

3.Provide desks and chairs so students can learn comfortably





With your support, we can finish these 3 classrooms and give 60 students the learning space they deserve. Education is the key to their future, and together we can make it possible.





Every donation, no matter the size, brings us one step closer. Thank you for helping us build a better future for our children.



