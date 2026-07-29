Please help us find stability

Me and my husband and our two kids are facing homelessness after my husband lost his job we were living in the same apartment. He was a maintenance technician and so they only gave us a couple days to move out. We have been doing DoorDash every single day to make enough money for a motel room every night, and we just can’t seem to get ahead we’ve had to sleep in our car a couple of times because we couldn’t make the money and now our car is going out and we don’t know what we’re gonna do. We’re asking for any help that you can give us just so that we can find stability and making sure our kids are safe. God bless you.