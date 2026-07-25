Please help us finally be home

For the past ten years, my two dogs and I have been living in our truck, sleeping every night wherever we can find a safe spot. It’s been a long, difficult journey, and I’m reaching out for help so we can finally get off the streets. The funds raised will go toward deposits and first month’s rent, giving us the chance to move into a stable home after so many years of uncertainty.









Having a home would mean everything to us. Life would be so much less scary and stressful, especially as a woman living alone on the streets. My dogs could finally enjoy life as dogs—running around in a yard, feeling safe, and not trapped in the car all day and night. I would be able to work full time, knowing my dogs are safe at home, instead of struggling to find work because I can’t leave them alone in the car, especially in extreme weather. With a stable place to live, life would feel so much more possible and hopeful.









Please help us get our lives back on track and live normal lives. Thank you to those who can contribute, and thank you to those who can’t but want to send their best wishes. Your support means the world to us.







