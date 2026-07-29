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Please help us evacuate from gaza

Goal€15,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byYahya Abu Thaher

Please help us evacuate from gaza

Hello,


My name is Yahya Abu Dhaher Im 30 years old man from Gaza where Im currently living with my pregnant wife and my little boy of two in El Mawasi.


Since 3 years now in a row, we have been living in a tent deprivated from any humanly possible comfort or basic rights with no running water nor proper food.


We've been displaced too many times that we lost count due to the constant orders of evacuations from the occupiers of our land whom have distroyed our home and made me lose my job and any source of income, peace and shelter.


Im writing this as a plea for any bit of kindness left in the hearts of people to help us evacuate from this hell to seek refuge in a better place. For instance, my parents are living in Egypt and whom are to help us manage this fundraiser and contact the local travel agancy organizing the crossing called HALA TRAVEL AGENCY, PALESTINE  to enroll our names for travel.


So this Fundraiser is basically and mainly created to helps us fund our passage and the cost to get one individual cross the borders to Egypt is up to 5000$ per person.


We obviously can not afford such an amount in such circumstances due to lack of jobs and finiancal opportunities.


We hope you can help us achieve that so we can restart a new life, heal and try to make a living as we shake off the rubble of this chaos we've been forced to endure for too much


We lean on you and your heartedly kind souls to give us a push and make our mare dream of safety possible.


We, my wife and I only wish you good health and that you never have to go through such tragedies in your life and we firmely believe that never again means never again to anyone.


May God Bless you all and thank you in advance for taking your time reading our story and donate what you can and May God reward you in this life and the hereafter.


Kindly, Yahya 

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