Please help us celebrate Veronica's life

My little sister Veronica passed away unexpectedly yesterday due to a tragic accident. She was 5 days away from her 25th birthday, 24 days away from the birth of her new nephew, and 45 days away from her own wedding. Her loss has shocked and deeply impacted our family.





I have created this donation portal to allow for anyone wanting help our family, to be able to do so.





All donations go towards the cost of burial arrangements, funeral expenses, celebration of life ceremony, and to ease the financial burden on our family as we work through this difficult time.





Your support and compassion mean so much to us as we navigate this heartbreaking loss. Any donations and prayers are appreciated. Thank you for standing with our family as we greive and celebrate the life of Veronica.