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PLEASE HELP US BRING RAE HOME!

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDebi Bell

PLEASE HELP US BRING RAE HOME!

Lynn is like a daughter to me- my adopted daughter in every way that matters. From the moment we met see formed a bond as strong as any family and I have watched her grow into a living devoted mother to her little girl, Rae. Last year just before Thanksgiving Lynn's world was turned upside down when Rae was removed from her care due to accusations made by Rae's father and stepmother. The courts issued a no contact order, and Lynn has followed every rule to the letter, even though it broke her heart. This experience has changed Lynn deeply. She had faced her struggles head on and come out stronger, and determined to do everything right for Rae. But now, we are facing a terrifying deadline: in Mississippi if a parent goes 12 months without contract- even with a court order the other parent can petition the court to terminate parental rights. We don't know if Lynn's case falls under this rule but we can't risk waiting to find out. Lynn is devasted and I can't bear to see her in so much poison. She loves Rae more than anything, and the thought of losing her forever is unbearable. I promised Lynn I would do everything in my power to help her fight for her daughter and this fundraiser is my way of keeping my promise. Lynn's attorney fees are $6,500 and we have managed to raise any $3,000 so far. On top of that, Lynn's truck was just totaled in an accident, and she may be faced with more rental car fees such as deductible or other unexpected costs. Lynn works four jobs just to make ends meat, and if she ends up having to take off a bunch of work she may need help with household bills, like power and water. I want to make this nightmare a little easier for Lynn. So, my how is to raise about $5,000 for the rest of her retainer for her attorney, and a little cushion should anything come up for her. Please if you can donate to help Lynn bring Rae home. Every dollar brings us closer to reuniting this mother and daughter.



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