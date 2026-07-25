Please Help Us

My name is Holly and I am 41, myself and fiance are hard working good people. We ran into a hard time in Nov. Of 2025 when my fiance lost his job due to employment cut putting me the only one working where I was a cashier at a gas station not making much because of pay and also my hours being cut, well after almost a month my fiance took the only job he could find with was better than nothing but after about 6 months he found another job because the first job was costing more money to work there other than helping, but buy this time we're still struggling and i lost my job and still looking and cant find anything. This is what cause what we're going through but the part that is bad is we're behind on rent and money doesn't come in fast enough to help. We have applied for community help and church help and know one can help us, we have inow family to be able to ask for help and if we don't pay rent then we're going to be evicted in just a few days. I have ran out of options because we have nothing to be able to rent something new or know where to go. Please can someone help us before we dont have anywhere to live. We are not people who hang out we go to work and home we just need help to have a home to go to.

Thank you for any help you can give God Bless