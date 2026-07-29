PLEASE HELP URGENT NEED

🚨 PLEASE HELP — CRITICAL SITUATION 🚨





My friend who is 60 years old living in Las Vegas is facing the worst moment of her life right now. She is struggling to cover urgent necessary medical needs, rent & a couple of utilities. The situation has become **CRITICAL**. Without immediate help, she will lose her apartment & what little she owns. Her health has taken a rapid turn for the worse due to the stress of her situation. She is DESPERATELY trying to avoid being homeless. Every resource she has tried to seek assistance from has no funding available. She has been diligent in seeking employment, but it seems ageism is a factor. This is someone who has always been self-supporting & independent, and has always helped others. She has no family to help her, so I am trying to do what I can to help. Sometimes good people go through hard times! If you can give anything at all—$5, $10, $20 or more—it can make a real difference right now. Every dollar helps keep a roof over her head, the lights on, and hope alive during a very stressful time.





If you’re not able to donate, please share this post. Sharing costs nothing and could reach somebody who might be able to help.





Please don’t scroll past if you can help. Your kindness today could change everything for someone in need. Thank you!! ❤️



