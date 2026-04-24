PLEASE HELP URGENT









I’m 50 years old and recently lost my job because of my health. I’ve suffered two pulmonary embolisms and two deep vein thrombosis, with one occurring after having COVID left me with high blood pressure on my lungs. I suffer with diabetes (my A1c is 13 and I’m working hard to get it under control), arthritis in my knees, back, shoulder, chronic joint pain, chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia, PTSD, Anxiety severe depression, and more. I’m on at least 13 different medications, and every day is a struggle to wake up in pain and keep going.





After losing my job, everything seemed to go downhill. Door dashing is the only work I can manage right now, tho even that causes me pain. It’s all I can do to try and pay my bills and keep my car, which is essential for making any income in my current health condition. I need these funds by the end of the month or I’ll lose my car—and then I’ll have nothing and no way to make money. The funds will help cover my car payment, insurance, registration, tickets, and phone bill, all of which are necessary for me to keep working and stay connected. I know this may not seem urgent or important to most but for me it's everything. I literally have no other options if I lose my vehicle. My car is what helps me to make the little money I do make, I just have so much piled on right now and need help climbing out of this hole so I can get back on track. I don't have parents, grandparents or anyone that I can get help from. They've passed away. I've been trying to remain calm through all of this so that my anxiety doesn't peak. But I'm almost ready to give up. I can show proof of any expenses and don’t mind if you pay my bills directly instead of giving me money. I just really want this taken care of so I can have a fresh start on my own.You can text my phone if you'd like the information to pay directly. [phone redacted]. I'm a real person with real issues with no realistic way to deal with this.





Any and all help will be a blessing and absolutely cherished. Thank you in advance to anyone who supports me. Your

kindness means the world to me.



































