Please Help - Tornado Damage to My Sister’s Home

Yesterday my sister Hannah and her husband experienced every family’s worst nightmare. A tornado tore through their neighborhood in Menasha. It snapped a massive tree in half which landed on her roof. Her swing-set was thrown into a neighbors yard and destroyed. Her little girl’s playhouse was disintegrated. She probably needs a new roof and siding. There could be structural damage as well due to the weight of the tree which will be assessed Friday. She has no clean running water or electricity for a week. She lost everything in her fridge. Her shed was lifted and dropped into her garden crushing everything in it, destroying it. Her garden fence is damaged. Her lawn mower and tools were scattered and broken all over her yard. Please help support them through this difficult time. Hannah is the type of person that would help anyone in need and really needs help. She would never ask for help- ever. Anything at all - even the littlest bit would make a huge difference and would be so appreciated. All funds given will be put towards tools to remove the debris and branches from their property, a little swing-set for my niece who LOVED her swing-set, the insurance deductable and groceries. There will be a lot covered by insurance after the deductable is paid. Gas or grocery cards would make a huge difference as well if that is preferred. God bless you all and thanks in advance for your kindness and generosity.