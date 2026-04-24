Please help Tonda

My wife Tonda is confined to a wheelchair with primary progressive multiple Sclerosis. She is incontinent. She suffers from constant pain and weakness. She has been in and out of the hospital many times with UTIs and Sepsis. Her speech is slowly becoming worse. Her medical bills keep adding up. We need a wheelchair accessible minivan to transport her to Doctor's appointments. I took early retirement in 2017 to be her caregiver. Prayers and gifts are greatly appreciated. Thank you.