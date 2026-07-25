Please help Tim by either donating and or sharing

For the past decade, Tim has been living with the devastating effects of Post-Treatment Lyme Disease Syndrome, a condition that persists long after initial infection. What began as Lyme disease has evolved into a daily battle marked by chronic pain, overwhelming fatigue, and cognitive difficulties that make even the simplest tasks feel insurmountable. The active, engaged person Tim once was has been gradually stripped away, leaving him to navigate a life reshaped by an illness that medicine still struggles to fully understand or effectively treat.

This is not just a story of suffering—it’s a call for compassion. Public figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have spoken out about the long-term impact of Lyme disease, emphasizing how many patients continue to suffer without adequate recognition or care. For individuals like Tim, this is not a past illness but an ongoing, life-altering condition. Lyme disease can be complex and multi-systemic, often involving co-infections and symptoms that resemble other chronic conditions, making diagnosis and treatment even more challenging.

After years of fighting, Tim now faces not only the physical toll of illness but also the financial strain of ongoing care—much of which is not covered by insurance. He needs support for treatments, therapies, and basic living expenses. Any contribution, no matter the size, can help ease this burden and restore a measure of dignity and hope.

Despite his own hardships, Tim continues to help others, often providing transportation for those in need, whether to local hospitals or distant medical facilities. His compassion for others has never wavered.

Please consider supporting Tim by donating, sharing his story, and by keeping him in your prayers. With help, his next chapter can be one of relief, strength, and renewed hope.

—Many blessings . Thank you