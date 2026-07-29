Please help this single mom get a car.

Hi, I am a single mother. My car was recently in an accident buy a drunk driver. My car was my only reliable transportation to get me to and from work and my daughter to and from school and to her after school activities and getting around to the supermarket to get food and things like thatnow that I’m out of a car. I have no way to get to work. I’m relying on coworkers to get me to work. i’m not used to asking people for help. I’m always helping people so this is no for me. If you can please give anything to help this single mama get a brand new car or a used car would be nice thank you.