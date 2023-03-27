Please HELP This K!DNEY Patients To Stay Alive.

❤️ HELP SAVE LIVES: SUPPORT KIDNEY PATIENTS IN NEED





Every contribution can help someone stay alive for another day.





The person in the photograph is currently battling a serious kidney condition and needs urgent medical care and financial support. Like many kidney patients, the cost of treatment can become overwhelming, especially when regular dialysis, medical tests, medications, hospital care and other essential treatments are required.





We are appealing for support for this patient and other kidney patients facing similar financial difficulties.





🙏 YOUR SUPPORT CAN HELP WITH:





- Dialysis and essential kidney treatment

- Hospital and emergency care

- Medical tests and investigations

- Prescribed medications

- Nutrition and supportive care

- Other medically necessary treatment





💙 EVERY DONATION MATTERS





Whether you give $20, $50, $100, #1000#5000, #10000 or whatever you can afford, your contribution can make a difference.





If you cannot donate, please share this appeal with your family, friends, church, community, WhatsApp contacts and social media networks. One share could connect us with someone who can help save a life.





💳 DONATION DETAILS





Account Name: Gabriel Orji Ogba

Account Number: 2101733853





🙏 PLEASE STAND WITH THEM





Kidney patients and their families need more than medical treatment—they need a community that will stand beside them during one of the most difficult periods of their lives.





Donate. Share. Pray. Help save a life.





Every naira counts. Every share counts. Every act of kindness counts.





May God bless everyone who supports this life-saving cause.