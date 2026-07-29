Please help this family during the loss

Last night at 6:30 PM, this family experienced the unimaginable. After an unexpected emergency C-section, two parents were forced to say goodbye to their precious baby boy far sooner than anyone was prepared for.





Their son was born at 30 weeks and was medically complex due to a rare genetic condition called Pallister-Killian syndrome. He faced many serious medical challenges, including being born with his heart on the opposite side of his chest, a cleft lip, and brain damage. Despite every obstacle, he was deeply loved and fought so hard throughout his life.





Last night, surrounded by love, his parents were able to hold him close and let him peacefully pass in his mother’s arms.





Now, while trying to process this devastating loss, they are also caring for their toddler at home and facing overwhelming emotional and financial hardship. Mom is recovering physically from an emergency surgery while both parents try to navigate the unbearable grief of losing a child. With missed work, bills, and everyday responsibilities continuing to pile up, we are hoping to help relieve even a small portion of the stress they are carrying right now.





No parent should have to worry about finances while mourning their baby. Any donation, no matter the amount, would help this family take the time they need to grieve, heal, and be together during one of the hardest moments of their lives.





If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping this family in your thoughts and prayers. Every act of kindness and support means more than words can express.