Please help this family

Please help save my buddy Joe Kara and the 4 kids





The problem:

Joe, Kara, Anastasia, Alex, and Jacob

Got kicked out of there apartment. The judge ruled against Joe absencia. Joe amd Kara are currently out side of a Holliday inn Manchester nh with their belongings. They will walk to pick up their kids from school and won’t have a place to stay tonight.

Their belongings from the hotel are on the sidewalk. The rest of there belongings are still in the apartment with there 4 cats. That will be cleaned out on Friday by the landlord.

Joe and Kara both work. Kara is a cashier for Cumberland farms. Joe takes what ever construction/ maintenance work he can get with his contractor buddy. Kara and Joe don’t have a vehicle so they have to pay 300$ a week for Lyft/ Uber rides.





How did we get here? Joe and Kara’s story:

Joe and I grew up together went to Sandown Centeral school together since the second grade. Joe doesn’t really talk about his upbringing but I get the sense that it was hard. Dad peaced out early to care for another family and was never there for Joe. Joes mom had him late in life and struggled to provide for the family alone. Both have since passed. Mom lost the last thing she had , her trailer when Joe was 18. Joe had Alix 16 years ago. Alix’s mother left the family when Alix was 3 months old. She has virtually no contact with her only child. She has to pay Joe child support but she changes jobs every 3-6 months to avoid paying. So Joe has had to struggle to keep a job and care for Alix. One always takes from the other but Joe has always always fights to provide for Alix no matter what. Joe is clean living he doesn’t drink or do drugs. I wouldn’t blame him if he did but he doesn’t.





Then came Kara. The two love birds expanded their family with Annastasia and jacob. Kara lost both parents when she was in her teens. When Joe met Kara she had her car some belongings and a box with her parents ashes in it. But they made it work. They made it work.





Kara suffered from the same demons that took her parents. But she came out the other side of it and has medical treatment to deal with it. Some people will stop reading this right here and shrug and sneer: “Drug addict!” But for the rest of us I say “there, but for the grace of god, go I”. Would I seek the escape of an opiate if I were on Manchester streets with no family at 16? Would you? We can’t know but As Jesus said ‘he with out sin cast the first stone.’





Joe had a sweet janitor job at a new 400 unit apartment building. He sustained a hand injury at work and doesn’t have a license so they let him go. He was still surviving on the ragged edge, a little behind on the rent, but paying. His buddy’s contractor work and Kara’s cashier job kept them going. Then Joe got sick for 3 weeks and that was a wrap. They got kicked out and they stand on the side walk at the holiday inn as I type.





I pay taxes. Let the government take care of them!:

Yeah well with the amount of tax’s we pay you would do something rather than nothing. They paid for the holiday inn For two days now they won’t answer the phone. I don’t know the names of the departments that won’t help. Joe does and they don’t care. They cut his “food stamps” in half because ‘they make too much money’. If you have been inside of market basket or Aldis lately you know how that is going for the family





Let them go to a shelter. That’s why we have them. Yeah welll there are 3 I’m Manchester and they are all full. There might be others in the state but they have two jobs in Manchester and the kids go to school there.

There are some in MA but they won’t take you unless you were in MA for 30 days. If you drive along the Merrimack from Lowell haverhill up to concord you will see homeless encampments if you know where to look. This is an opportunity to prevent one hard working family stay out of a tent.





He is your friend you take him in:





would that it were. I’m 3/4 disabled and the only can work intermittently. I only have a place to stay because of the grace of god and my parents. My next plan is also homelessness. Mom is recovering from cancer and dad has his own health concerns. They can’t help.





I went to public school so bear with the spelling mistakes I have to get this out so I don’t have time to spell check. Also my won’t use the AI. There is too much AI slop in the world and I don’t want to add to the AI slop. I’m sure I got some of the details wrong but these are the circumstances as I believe them to be.





Thank you for the reading. Please help.



