The Ryan Family NICU journey

On June 3rd, Kayla and Kevin Ryan welcomed their son, Kevin Miracle Ryan, into the world much earlier than expected at just 22 weeks gestation.





Right now, the days ahead are filled with long hours at Inova Fairfax Women’s Hospital NICU in Virginia, staying close to their baby boy and taking each moment as it comes. As they navigate the uncertainty of this journey, their focus is exactly where it should be - on Kevin Miracle and being together as a family.





Kayla and Kevin are loving, devoted parents and are also the parents of their sweet daughter, Autumn, who is waiting and hoping alongside everyone else for her baby brother.





An unexpected NICU journey comes with challenges that no family can truly prepare for. Between time away from work, travel to and from the hospital, meals, parking, childcare needs, and other unexpected expenses, the financial burden can quickly become overwhelming. As their doula, I’m creating this fundraiser as a way for our community to rally around the Ryan family during this difficult time.





Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward helping ease the financial stress so Kayla and Kevin can focus their energy on being present with their children and taking each day as it comes.





If you’re unable to give financially, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping Baby Kevin Miracle, Autumn, Kayla, and Kevin in your thoughts and prayers.





Thank you for coming together and helping surround this family with love, hope, and support.