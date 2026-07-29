Please Help The Allen Family

There are times in life when people you love face challenges so overwhelming that asking for help becomes necessary. My dear friends, Victoria and Chris, are going through one of those times.





About three months ago, Chris became seriously ill and was diagnosed with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Since then, he has been unable to work while undergoing testing, treatments, hospital visits, and trying to regain his health. The loss of income, combined with mounting medical expenses, has quickly exhausted their savings.





As if that wasn't enough, they recently discovered that the home they are renting has tested positive for mold. Their family now needs to relocate as soon as possible for their health and safety, but their landlord has offered no support or assistance despite the situation.





Victoria and Chris are doing everything they can to stay strong for their family, but the financial burden has become overwhelming. They are facing medical bills, moving expenses, deposits for a new home, and the day-to-day costs of supporting their family while Chris recovers.





If you are able to help, no donation is too small. If giving isn't possible, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean the world. Every act of kindness helps lighten the load during this incredibly difficult season.





Thank you for keeping Victoria, Chris, and their family in your thoughts and prayers, and for any support you can offer. They are deeply grateful for the love and generosity of everyone who stands beside them.