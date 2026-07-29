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Please Help Support My Move To Safety

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byPatricia Orourke

Fundraiser funds will be received by Patricia Orourke

Please Help Support My Move To Safety

For the past three years, I have been forced to live in extremely hazardous, unhealthy, and inhumane conditions due to a severe toxic black mold infestation in my home. What began as a small issue has grown into a life‑threatening situation that has taken a serious toll on my health, my stability, and my ability to live safely. In January 2026, I began noticing that the mold infestation had become significantly worse than it initially was when I had first moved into my place. I've documented everything as much as I could by taking photos of the damage that's been done from the black mold, & from the very start I've notified the property management about the mold problem inside of my unit so they've been very aware of the issue this entire time but have chosen to ignore & avoid my complaints & my requests for them to do something about the issue & resolve it before it gets any worse than it already is now. I've even allowed them to inspect the unit to see all the damage it's done for themselves but yet they've still done absolutely nothing.

Since that incident, my health has declined dramatically. I was hospitalized with pneumonia only days afterward, and ever since, both my primary physician and I have noticed a disturbing pattern of repeated severe colds, respiratory infections, and worsening chronic symptoms. These illnesses are not random. They are directly connected to the toxic mold I am forced to breathe every single day. My doctor has sent the property management letters informing them about the fact that I have a chronic health condition that I've been dealing with, so the last thing I need or want in my life right now is a toxic black mold infestation inside my place that is deliberately being ignored by the property management that should already be handling & attempting to resolve the situation by now, but clearly hasn't made any kind of attempts to bring the entire Toxic Mold issue to a final resolution, nor is it on any of they're lists of top priorities still & each day that I am living there, is slowly but surely effecting my health & my well being in an unhealthy way & it's poisoning my quality of life.

That is why I am creating this GiveSendGo page and reaching out to generous people in my community, as well as compassionate individuals in cities and communities far beyond my own. I am asking for help because I have run out of options. I am asking because I want the chance to live in a safe home, to breathe clean air, and to finally begin healing from the damage these conditions have caused.

Any donation — no matter the size — brings me one step closer to escaping this environment and rebuilding my health, my safety, and my life. Your kindness could give me the rare opportunity to finally move out of these dangerous conditions after three long years of suffering through something no one should ever have to endure.Thank you for reading my story, for caring, and for helping me fight for a safe place to live.

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